Rather than economy, world values India for 'adhyatma', considers it 'vishwaguru': RSS chief

Nagpur, Aug 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the world values India for its "adhyatma" (spiritual knowledge) and considers the country a "vishwaguru" in this sphere rather than being surpised about how quickly its economy is expanding.

"Even if we become a USD 3 trillion economy, it won't surprise the world, because there are many countries (that have achieved the feat). America is rich, China has become rich and there are many rich nations. There are many things that other countries have done and we will also do it. But, the world doesn't have spirituality (Adhyatma) and Dharm which we have," he said at function during a temple visit here.

While "artha" (wealth) was also important and so there is need for progress in all spheres, India will be considered a "vishwaguru" in the true sense when the country rises in Adhyatma and Dharm, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief asserted.

"This rise in Adhyatma and Dharm will come about when we don't just celebrate festivals and worship the way we do but also when our lives become fearless enough like Lord Shiva to wear even a snake around our necks," Bhagwat opined.

India becomes great by giving goodness to everyone, the RSS chief pointed out.