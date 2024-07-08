Rathore shunted out, Arun new Chennai police chief

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday replaced Sandeep Rai Rathore with senior IPS officer A Arun as Chennai police Commissioner, days after the killing of BSP leader K Armstrong.

Arun took over as police chief and vowed to bring rowdies to their knees and said rowdy elements would be taught 'in the language they understand.' Just after the high-profile transfer, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that merely by transferring an official, law and order maintenance cannot become efficient.

Law and order could be handled well only by giving 'full freedom' to the police department, the AIADMK general secretary said and slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said that only by making sure proper governance, law and order could be upheld. It is the Chief Minister who holds the portfolio of police department and had he led the department efficiently, law and order could have been maintained well.

However, he is a 'puppet Chief Minister, an inept CM,' and there is no complete freedom for police officials and hence they could not properly maintain law and order, the former Chief Minister alleged.

Only by giving a free hand to the police department, law and order could be maintained well and rowdy elements shall be reined in, Palaniswami said.

A government order said Rathore has been now appointed DGP, Police Training College, Chennai vice Rajeev Kumar, IPS. Before his current posting, Arun was Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.

Senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham, ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai is ADGP, Law and order, vice Arun.

Outlining his priorities, the new city police chief, Arun, in an interaction with reporters here said that criminal elements would be 'taught' in a way they understand.

Asked if 'encounters' could be expected, he said there is no such thing as 'encounter,' and added that rowdy elements will be taught 'in the language they understand.' Regular and professional policing will bring down all crimes, he emphasised.

Notably, he assured action against corrupt activities within the police department like 'Katta panchayats' (Kangaroo courts).

Law and order maintenance, prevention of crimes and proper probe into incidence of crimes and curbing rowdyism are priorities, he said.

To a question on the killing of Armstrong, he declined to comment.

Asked about the claims of prior intelligence on threat to the life of the BSP leader and inaction, he assured action in the event of lapses. PTI VGN SA VGN SS