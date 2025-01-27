Ration dealers in Kerala call off indefinite strike after talks with Food Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Ration dealers across Kerala on Monday decided to end their indefinite strike after discussions with state Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

The strike, which was carried out by five organisations, was called off after a meeting with the minister.

Anil said that all ration shops will operate as usual from Tuesday.

The dealers had begun the strike to demand an increase in their commission and raised several other issues.

One of their main demands was for the commission to be paid by the 10th or 15th of each month.

The minister assured that the payments would be made on time following talks with the Finance Department.

With this assurance, the protesters agreed to call off the protest, the minister said.

The Ration Traders Coordination Committee had announced the indefinite strike starting January 27 after talks with Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Anil failed to resolve their demands. PTI TGB TGB ROH