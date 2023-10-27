Ration scam: Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick remanded to ED custody for 10 days

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was on Friday remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in the alleged ration distribution scam case.

Mallick, who currently holds the forest portfolio, was arrested by the ED in the early hours of Friday from his residence at Salt Lake here in connection with its investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta, (in-charge) Tanumoy Karmakar granted the ED's prayer for the minister's custody and remanded him to the central agency's custody for 10 days till November 5.

Rejecting the minister's bail prayer, the court directed that Mallick be produced before the court again on November 6.

Since the minister fell ill in the courtroom, the court allowed his treatment at a private hospital of choice, following which he was taken to a medical facility on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass.

The court directed that if Mallick, who served as the food and civil supplies minister from 2011 to 2021, is required to be admitted to a hospital, the period of admission will be excluded from the period of ED custody granted by it.

The court also directed that after the accused feels "good", the investigating officer in the case can shift him to the Command Hospital here for further treatment.

The commandant of the Command Hospital was directed to prepare a medical board for Mallick's treatment.

The ED had prayed for the minister's custody for questioning him in connection with the alleged ration scam, claiming that they have found his links with one Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested nearly a fortnight ago in the case.

Mallick fell sick and vomited in the courtroom, following which his lawyers submitted before the court documents relating to ailments he is suffering from.

The court directed that the accused will be allowed to have food delivered from his home. PTI AMR MNB