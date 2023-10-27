Ration 'scam': CPI(M) asks arrested minister Mallick to share info on money trail

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Terming the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal as an organised crime, the CPI(M) on Friday said arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick must share information on the money trail involved in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Mallick, who held the food and civil supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ration distribution scam.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said Mallick, who is currently the forest minister, must share information on the money trail involving the alleged scam.

Stating that it is only natural that arrests in connection with the alleged ration scam are made, he said, "it is an organised crime." "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said Jyotipriyo Mallick is unwell, we wish him health so that he can divulge all information," he said.

The CM had on Thursday said FIR will be lodged against the BJP if anything happens to Mallick during the ED raids.

The ED arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after grilling him for more than 20 hours at his residence in Salt Lake here.

Chakraborty said the CPI(M) has for long been pointing at wrongdoing in the public distribution system in the state.

He said the education system in the state is in such a situation that former education minister Partha Chatterjee is behind the bars on charges of irregularities in school jobs recruitment. PTI AMR MNB