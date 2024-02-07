Ration scam: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh yet to appear before ED

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh was yet to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Wednesday for questioning in connection with its investigation into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state, an official of the agency said.

A team of ED officials were waiting for the TMC leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal at the agency's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, he said.

This was the ED's second summons to Shahjahan for questioning in connection with its probe.

"The TMC leader is yet to arrive at our office. Our sleuths are waiting for him with a set of questions. If he skips today's summons, we will consider legal options," the ED official told PTI.

On January 24, the ED had sealed Shahjahan's residence following a search operation in connection with the scam.

Earlier, on January 5, a team of ED officials was assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali. Three sleuths of the agency were injured in the attack. PTI SCH ACD