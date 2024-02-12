Ration scam: TMC leader Shajahan skips ED summons for third time

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh failed to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Monday despite being summoned for the third time in connection with the multi-crore ration scam, an officer said.

ED officers, who remained waiting for the TMC leader till evening with a list of questions at their office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake here, said they were mulling legal options regarding their next step in the matter.

"Shajahan did not appear before our officers today for questioning. They waited for Sheikh till late evening. No one on his behalf appeared before our officers today. We are mulling legal options to decide on our next step," the ED officer told PTI.

The ED had issued the summons to the TMC leader for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam.

On January 24, the ED had sealed Shajahan's residence following a search operation in connection with the scam.

On January 5, a team of ED officials was assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali. Three ED officers were injured in the attack. PTI SCH RG MNB