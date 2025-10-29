Ration shop gutted in fire in Jaipur; no casualties

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a government ration shop in the Galta Gate area on Wednesday evening, police said. No casualties were reported.

The shop was located on the ground floor of a three-storey residential building.

The blaze in the shop in Nanki ka Chauraha locality spread with the kerosene drums exploding.

The shop owner first tried to douse the flames, but fled when he saw its fury.

Police evacuated residents from around eight houses as a precautionary measure.

The roof of the shop collapsed in the fire and billowed up to the upper floors.

After the fire was doused, seven LPG cylinders were recovered from four rooms on the upper floors.