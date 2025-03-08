Ration shop owner booked for fabricating documents in Thane district

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a ration shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents to create ration cards, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused fabricated documents and rubber stamps to get a ration card made.

Based on a complaint, a team from the crime branch raided the accused's premises and seized 110 fake and fabricated materials, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivili said.

He said the police on Thursday registered a case under the provisions of sections 318 (4) (cheating), 335 (making a false document), 336(3) (forgery) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sub-inspector Kiran Bhise of the crime branch team said the police found rubber stamps of various government departments, ration cards, forms and documents in the accused's possession.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case, it was stated. PTI COR ARU