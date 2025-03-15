Ration supplier to key Maoist units, another Naxalite held in Chhattisgarh

Sukma, Mar 15 (PTI) A key supplier of ration to major Maoist formations and another Naxalite have been arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Saturday.

Muchaki Suresh (28) and Punem Hidma (25) were rounded up from the forest near Kunded village under Jagargunda police station limits on Thursday when a joint team of CRPF’s 165th battalion and district force was out on a search operation, they said.

Suresh had been supplying ration and materials of daily use to PLGA (people's liberation guerilla army) battalion no. 1 and the Telangana state committee of Maoists, said a statement by the district police. PLGA is the armed wing of the outlawed CPI (Maoists).

The duo was also allegedly involved in carrying out recce on movement of security forces, planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and iron spikes on routes used by troopers and digging roads, an official said.

A case was also registered against the two in connection with a firing on a security camp in Puvarti village last year, he added.