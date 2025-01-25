Ration traders' strike: Kerala Food Commission warns of legal action

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) The State Food Commission on Saturday warned of legal action against ration traders on their proposed indefinite strike in Kerala from January 27.

Advertisment

Legal action will be taken against anyone obstructing ration cardholders from receiving their entitled share of food grains, according to an official release issued by the Commission.

"It is the responsibility of the State Food Commission to ensure that the food rights guaranteed under Section 16 (6) (b) of Chapter II of the National Food Security Act, 2013, are upheld and made available to consumers through the public distribution system." "The Commission will take a serious view of any act that disrupts the delivery of food grains to ration cardholders and will initiate legal proceedings against those responsible," the release stated.

The Ration Traders Coordination Committee announced the indefinite strike starting January 27 after talks with Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil failed to resolve their demands.

Advertisment

The strike has been called for a revised wage package and to protest against the Centre’s direct payment system.

The ministers urged the ration traders to withdraw from the strike to avoid disrupting the public distribution system.

Food Minister Anil appealed to the traders to end the strike to avoid a situation denying food grains to the people of Kerala.

Advertisment

"They should think this strike will severely affect the lakhs of ordinary people who rely on ration shops for their food items," Balagopal said.

However, leaders of the Ration Traders Coordination Committee said they would go forward with the protest, stating that the government was unwilling to discuss their primary demand for a revised wage package.

"Our main demand is the revision of the wage package, but the government has refused, citing financial constraints. This has left us with no choice but to go ahead with the strike," a committee leader said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, contractors distributing essential items to ration shops ended their three-week-old strike on Saturday after discussions with the food minister and officials, the Food and Civil Supplies Department said. PTI ARM ARM KH