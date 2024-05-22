Rationalisation of govt bodies: WCD ministry 'officially' dissolves Food and Nutrition Board

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A board responsible for providing technical and logistical support for functioning of community nutrition programmes has been "officially dissolved" as part of a plan for rationalisation of government bodies.

Advertisment

The Food and Nutrition Board has been shut down by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry. It was a technical wing of the ministry headquartered at the Centre in Delhi.

The board had a wide network of offices, including four regional offices and as many quality control laboratories in Faridabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. In a gazette notification issued on Monday, the ministry said it has "officially dissolved" the Food and Nutrition Board (FNB).

The decision came in the wake of a Cabinet meeting on April 6 last year, following recommendations in the Principal Economic Adviser's report in November 2020 on the rationalisation of government bodies.

Advertisment

In the meeting, the Cabinet had approved proposals of the ministry for rationalisation and closure of the FNB, Rashtriya Mahila Kosh and the Central Social Welfare Board.

The FNB was originally established under the agriculture ministry but later transferred to the WCD ministry in 1993.

Besides regional offices and quality control laboratories, the FNB maintained 43 community food and nutrition extension units (CFNEUs) across the country, providing technical and logistical support for community nutrition programmes.

Advertisment

The decision to dissolve the FNB involves key actions affecting its employees and assets.

Out of the 147 FNB employees, 33 opted for voluntary retirement under the special voluntary retirement scheme, the notification said.

Seven Group 'A' technical officers have been reassigned to the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development. Sixty-one Group 'B' and Group 'C' technical staff have been placed on deemed deputation to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Advertisment

Forty-six non-technical staff have been transferred to the surplus cell within the WCD ministry.

In addition to the reallocation of personnel, three CFNEUs in Mumbai, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar have been transferred to the Directorate of Estates under the housing and urban affairs ministry, the notification said.

Four immovable properties in Faridabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai and Kolkata are in the process of being transferred, it said.

Advertisment

The Central Food Testing Laboratory in Faridabad and the Regional Food Testing Laboratory in Chennai, both owned by the FNB, are being handed over to the FCI or Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPB), the notification said.

The regional food testing laboratories in Navi Mumbai and West Bengal, which are leased properties, will be leased to the FCI and DFPB upon obtaining necessary clearances from the states of Maharashtra and West Bengal, it said.

The notification said that all laboratories have been handed over to the FCI on an "as is where is" basis.

The activities of the FNB were officially closed as per a gazette notification dated June 16, 2021. The formal dissolution was approved on November 30 last year. Consequently, the FNB ceased operations effective December 1 last year. PTI UZM UZM ANB ANB