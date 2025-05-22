Rationing inspector held for accepting Rs 48,000 bribe

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A rationing officer attached to the Civil Supplies Department was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 48,000 here, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Thursday.

The complainant, who owns four fair-price shops, had approached the ACB alleging accused Sagar Sahebrao Varale was demanding Rs 2,000 per month for each shop under his jurisdiction, the official said.

Varale had been demanding Rs 48,000 from the complainant, saying it was his commission for the four shops for the past six months, the ACB official said.

After being approached, the ACB laid a trap and caught Varale red-handed as he accepted the bribe on May 19, the official said.

“We have arrested Varale under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding and accepting illegal gratification,” said inspector Rupali Pol of ACB’s Thane unit. PTI COR NR