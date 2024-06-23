Ratnagiri Jets beat Nashik Titans in Maharashtra Premier League final

Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) Ratnagiri Jets retained the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title after defeating Nashik Titans by 24 runs in the final played at the MCA Stadium here.

In the final match on Saturday, Ratnagiri Jets made 160 for 8 batting first and produced an all-round show to restrict Nashik Titans at 136 for 9 in their 20 overs, with Satyajeet Bachhav returning 4-1-31-4 with Kunal Thorat claiming 2/19 in his four overs.

Kiran Chormale (35 from 23 balls, 3x4s, 2x6) and Abhishek Pawar (28 from 22 balls, 3x6s) earlier helped Ratnagiri recover from a precarious position of 56 for four, with a strong 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders' player Nikhil Naik (36 from 25 balls, 3x4s, 1x6) then took charge to take the Jets to 160 for 8.

Chasing 161, Nashik Titans were 31 for 2 at the end of the powerplay with India U-19 World Cup player Arshin Kulkarni (9) and Kaushal Tambe (9) back in the hut and could not get any momentum in the chase.

In 2023, Ratnagiri Jets were declared winners after their final against Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to inclement weather.

"Everyone has really played their part well and taken responsibility that has steered the Ratnagiri Jets to victory. We have consistently played good cricket and winning this trophy again feels great," said Ratnagiri skipper Azim Kazi.

With a total of 26 wickets in the tournament, Bachhav won the purple cap while Kolhapur Tuskers' Ankit Bawne finished with most runs (415). PTI DDV GK