Rattled at EC suspension order, WBCS officers seek intervention of Bengal chief secretary

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Rattled with the Election Commission’s “decision” to suspend four officials of the West Bengal government for alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, the WBCS (Executive) Officers’ Association wrote to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to get the order “reviewed”.

The letter was shot off on a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “assured” the bureaucratic fraternity that she would stand by the officers as their ‘pehredar’ (guard), and will not implement the suspension order.

“It is our understanding that the officers concerned have been discharging their responsibilities sincerely under challenging circumstances and had no deliberate or mala fide intent behind any procedural lapse, if any, that may have occurred,” it stated.

“The suspension, in this context, appears to be a harsh measure and has caused deep concern among the officer community, potentially affecting morale during a period when dedication and neutrality in public service are most needed,” the letter stated.

The commission on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend four officials – two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) – and a casual data entry operator in West Bengal for allegedly committing irregularities while preparing electoral rolls in Baruipur Purba and Moyna assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

It directed the chief secretary to lodge FIRs against all five accused and sought an action taken report from the top bureaucrat at the earliest.

Two among the five penalised state government employees – Debottam Dutta Choudhury and Biplab Sarkar, operating as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) – are officers of the WBCS (Executive) rank.

“We will not suspend them… We will protect you. I will continue to be your ‘pehredar’,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Jhargram, while tearing into the poll panel, questioning the legality of its move and accusing it of functioning like “bonded labourers” of the BJP.

The officers’ body stated it believes that administrative action, particularly those which affects the service records and morale of career officers, “ought to be considered within the framework of fairness, due diligence and proportionality”.

It urged the chief secretary to take up the matter with appropriate authorities, including the Election Commission, and “consider a review of the suspension order issued, ensuring that justice is meted out with empathy and fairness”. PTI SMY RBT