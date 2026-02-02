Raut cites Ajit Pawar's statement on BJP 'scam' file, casts doubts on death; ruling party hits back

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died just days after his revelation that he had a file on BJP's scam and asserted the chain of events was "mysterious".

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut also claimed Ajit Pawar had decided to sever ties with the BJP and rejoin his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar was constantly saying that he has a file of the BJP's scam and he will make a revelation of this. He said this on January 15 and he died in an accident in the next 10 days. This is mysterious," Raut said. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

During the civic body election campaign, Pawar had claimed he had a file of BJP's corruption when it was in power in the state between 1995 and 1999 along with the undivided Shiv Sena.

"I had suspicion since the day Ajit Pawar revealed that he has a file of BJP's scam. This means Ajit Dada had decided to sever ties with the BJP. I could see clearly that Ajit Dada again wanted to get back with Sharad Pawar," Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP further said although Sharad Pawar has made it clear that Ajit Pawar's death was an accident and there should be no politics over it, the octogenarian leader will also realise this is not as simple as it looks.

"A person like Ajit Pawar sits in an aircraft and there is no other important person in the aircraft, there is no OSD. There is no maintenance certificate," Raut claimed.

Raut said Ajit Pawar going back to his original home was a defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This would have been a turning point in the country's politics and BJP's terror would have ended, he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has become a vassal of the BJP.

Raut's allegations drew a sharp response from BJP MLC Chitra Wagh who said he was using someone's death for his own interests by making reckless and unsubstantiated claims.

"If Ajit Pawar had any documents against the BJP, and if they have not been burnt, then they should be traced and collected. Raut is free to approach the court," said Wagh, who is also her party's state women's wing chief.

She added sarcastically that Raut could even move an international court, as he does not believe in anything that is Indian. PTI PR ND BNM