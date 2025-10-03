Raut claims 'betrayal' as he slams Sena leader Kadam's remarks on Bal Thackeray's death

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's claim that party founder Bal Thackeray's body was kept at his home for two days after his death invited a strong reaction from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) which on Friday said the comments amounted to betrayal of the late leader.

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday, Kadam said, "When did Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray) die? Why was Shiv Sena pramukh's body kept at Matoshree (his residence in suburban Bandra) for two days. I have slept on a bench at Matoshree for eight days (when Bal Thackeray was seriously ill)." Kadam, a former state minister, made the assertion while targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray.

"Making such statements amounted to betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, said in response to Kadam's remarks.

On Friday, Kadam further claimed Uddhav Thackeray "tortured" the body of his late father, who died on November 17, 2012.

"I told Uddhav ji to take impressions of his feet. But Uddhav ji said he has taken impressions of his palms. What use have you made of these impressions? Let there be a narco (analysis) test on me and Uddhav ji (to verify this)," the Shiv Sena leader demanded.

Kadam further claimed no one was allowed inside the room in Matoshree, where the Shiv Sena founder was kept for two days.

Ignoring criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), the former minister asserted he was firm on his statements.

The Shiv Sena, a ruling coalition ally, is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a bitter political rival of Uddhav Thackeray. PTI PR RSY