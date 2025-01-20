Raut claims Maharashtra minister Samant has support of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs; party denies rift

Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed Maharashtra cabinet member Uday Samant has the support of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs and when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was sulking over the denial of CM post, plans were afoot to "introduce" him (Samant).

Samant, however, denied any differences with his party leader Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, and asserted attempts were being made to create a rift between them.

Raut comments came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed in Nagpur that Shinde might be dispensed with and the Shiv Sena could see a new "Uday" (rise), an oblique reference to Uday Samant.

Speaking to reporters, Wadettiwar said Shinde's political condition was "very precarious".

"Eknath Shinde's situation is very bad in the current political scenario. It seems Shinde may be sidelined. I wonder if Shinde's political utility is over. Shindeji was brought in by pushing out Uddhav ji (Thackeray)," the Congress leader said.

Raut, when asked by reporters about Wadettiwar's remarks, said he has "inputs" that Samant has 20 Shiv Sena MLAs with him.

"When Shinde was sulking over (denial) of the CM's post after the state elections in November last year, there were plans to introduce Uday (Samant)," the Rajya Sabha MP said in an apparent aim at the BJP.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly.

However, Shinde got cautious on time and readily accepted the deputy CM's post, he said.

Raut claimed the Mahayuti government's poor handling of the appointment of guardian minister was a sign of internal discord in the alliance.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP (SP).

Samant, however, refuted Raut's claims and said Shinde has a big contribution in shaping his political career and credited him for he becoming a minister twice.

"My relations with Shinde saheb is beyond politics and attempts to create a rift between us will not be successful. I was and I am with Shinde saheb and will always be on his side whenever he needs me," Samant insisted.

Shinde, who was in his native village Dare in adjoining Satara district, said he does not pay any heed to what the opposition says.

The Deputy CM said whenever he comes to his village, news reports emerge that he is unhappy.

"I have come to see the progress of Mahabaleshwar development plan work (in Satara district)," he said.

Asked about the guardian ministership of Nashik and Raigad districts, he said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both deputy CMs (Shinde and Ajit Pawar) will sit together and find a solution.

The Fadnavis government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts. However, a day later these appointments for Nashik and Raigad were stayed.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the guardian minister for Raigad, irking Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale. BJP leader Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility of Nashik district.

Amid reports of discontent in the ruling Mahayuti, BJP Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan (both from BJP) have left for Dare to meet Shinde. PTI SPK ND CLS NSK ARU RSY