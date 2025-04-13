Raut claims Shah addressed Shivaji Maharaj on first-name basis; I think he’s gone mad, says MLC Lad

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Raigad fort, addressed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a first-name basis.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar hit back at Raut, saying some people have the habit of making preposterous claims, while his party’s member of legislative council (MLC) Prasad Lad wondered whether the Sena (UBT) leader has gone mad.

Talking to reporters, Raut said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should direct that a case be registered against Shah for insulting the much-revered Maratha warrior king.

“Amit Shah did not address (Chhatrapati Shivaji) as Shivaji Maharaj. He addressed him on a first-name basis. Is this your language? This is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj. What is Devendra Fadnavis doing,” Raut asked.

He further claimed that Shah addressed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's grave as “samadhi”.

Mungantiwar said some people have the habit of deliberately making baseless claims.

During his visit to Raigad on Saturday, Shah praised the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising that Aurangzeb who called himself Alamgir and fought against Marathas in Maharashtra throughout his life died as a defeated man and was buried in its soil.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said, "I think Raut has gone mad. The disoriented Raut should stop making any allegations against Shah. The visit of Shah to Raigad fort was not political but to honour the great king's contribution to this country."