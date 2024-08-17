Raut defends Uddhav's push for decision on CM's face from MVA allies

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has demonstrated largeness of heart by offering support to any leader from the Congress and NCP (SP) for the chief minister's post, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Raut refuted claims of pressure politics behind Thackeray’s call for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to declare their chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

He stressed that Thackeray, as a former chief minister, is widely acceptable and that his stance benefits Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Raut asked the ruling Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar, to declare their CM face.

"Uddhav Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM's post). It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Thackeray, addressing a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, insisted the opposition alliance decide its chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of which party wins most seats, asserting he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

Despite Thackeray's appeal, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar refrained from speaking on the issue. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated the decision on CM's post lies with INDIA bloc leaders.

"What is wrong with Uddhav Thackeray's demand? Thackeray is a former chief minister. His face is acceptable to everyone. He didn't speak about himself. If anyone has the courage, they should declare its CM face," Raut said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely in October or November.

Thackeray shared his experience with former ally BJP on the 'maximum seats-CM candidate' logic.

"First, decide (the CM's face) and then go ahead but do not go by this policy (those having the most seats will get the CM's post). Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't feel that I am fighting for myself but it is for the rights of Maharashtra," Thackeray said. PTI PR NSK