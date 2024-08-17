Raut defends Uddhav's push for early decision on MVA's CM candidate

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has demonstrated a large heart by offering support to any leader from the Congress and NCP (SP) for the chief minister's post, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.
Thackeray, a former CM, was acceptable to everyone, he claimed while denying that the Sena (UBT) chief's latest message to his allies was a pressure tactic.
Talking to reporters here, Raut dared the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the rival Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar, to declare their CM face.
Elsewhere, Milind Deora, MP of the rival Shinde-led Shiv Sena, claimed that the Congress will never support Thackeray for the CM's post.
"Uddhav Thackeray showed a large heart (with his willingness to support any MVA leader for the CM's post). It was not pressure politics. His stand benefits Maharashtra," said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.
"What is wrong with Uddhav Thackeray's demand? Thackeray is a former chief minister. His face is acceptable to everyone. He didn't speak about himself. If anyone has the courage, they should declare their CM face," Raut said.
Thackeray, speaking at a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, insisted that the Opposition alliance decide its chief ministerial face first rather than relying on the principle that the chief minister would be from the party which wins the largest number of seats.
He would support any candidate decided by the Congress and NCP (SP), he added.
"First, decide (the CM's face) and then go ahead but do not go by this policy (party with the most seats getting the CM's post). Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't feel that I am fighting for myself but it is for the rights of Maharashtra," Thackeray said.
But NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar refrained from speaking on the issue while Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the decision on the CM's post will be taken by the INDIA bloc leaders.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely in October or November.
Milind Deora, a Rajya Sabha member who joined the Shiv Sena in February this year after quitting Congress, said Thackeray would not get the support of the Grand Old Party.
"I knew the Congress' style of functioning very well. It will never agree on Uddhav Thackeray (for the CM post)," he said. PTI PR NSK KRK