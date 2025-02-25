Raut lauds Fadnavis for not allowing 'fixers' to become OSDs or PSs of ministers

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not allowing "fixers" to be named as personal secretaries or OSDs of cabinet members and said most of those ignored for the posts were of Shiv Sena ministers.

He claimed that of the 16 personal secretaries (PSs) or Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) for cabinet ministers whose appointment was not approved by Fadnavis, 13 were of Shiv Sena ministers.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP lauded Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, for stopping the appointment of "fixers" as personal staffers or OSDs of cabinet ministers.

"I have the names of 16 PSs of which 13 are of (deputy CM Eknath) Shinde (Shiv Sena ministers) and remaining are of the Ajit Pawar camp. He (Fadnavis) is taking tough decisions. We may have political differences, but we support decisions taken in the interest of the state," Raut stated.

The Rajya Sabha member said Fadnavis stopped the "state loot" by suspending the work on projects approved when Eknath Shinde was the CM (June 2022-November 2024) and whose costs were inflated.

Fadnavis has stopped the "loot" of Maharashtra treasury, he said.

Fadnavis on Monday said he cleared 109 out of 125 names referred by cabinet ministers for their appointment as PSs or OSDs, but didn't approve others because they are either facing inquiries or known as "fixers".

"The reasons behind not clearing the names of the remaining (16) is either there is some inquiry going on against those officials or they are known as fixers in the administrative circles," Fadnavis had told reporters.