Raut meets Sharad Pawar, holds discussion amid suspense over RS candidate

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at a hospital here amid the tussle in the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.
Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a "routine check-up".
In a post on X, Raut said the veteran leader was recuperating well and they held talks on "social and political issues." The MVA of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) has enough votes to win one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats that would fall vacant in April. The Sena (UBT) has staked its claim for the lone winnable seat, while NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has indicated that her party would like to see Sharad Pawar get reelected to the Upper House of Parliament.
The election is scheduled for March 16.