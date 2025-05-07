Raut praises armed forces for Operation Sindoor; says no party or govt should take credit for it

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday credited the armed forces for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor', and said those trying to take its credit for political gains will do injustice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Talking to reporters, Raut said Operation Sindoor was one of the biggest offensives of the Indian armed forces and described it as just the beginning.

The armed forces have exacted revenge for the Pahalgam attack, he said.

"PM (Narendra Modi) had given the responsibility of the attack (to the armed forces). There should be no politics like Pulwama which the PM and BJP did. We are warning and the entire country is watching that they will do politics over it. The entire credit is of the Indian Army. If any party or any government tries to take political credit of it then you are doing injustice to the dead people," he said.

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under Operation Sindoor with IAF hitting nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said terrorism in all its forms has to be eliminated.

"Tonight's precision strikes in PoK are against terrorism, and kudos to the Indian defence forces for keeping it precise to sites where terrorism was being harboured. Hit them hard enough that terrorism doesn't stand a chance ever again," Thackeray said on X. PTI PR NP