Raut questions timing of India-Pakistan understanding, seeks all-party meet to discuss issue

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday lambasted the government for agreeing to reach an understanding with Pakistan at a juncture when there was an opportunity to teach the neighbouring country a lesson, and demanded an all-party meeting over the issue.

Talking to reporters, he also accused the government of demoralising the armed forces by accepting the understanding between the two countries to stop all military actions.

He said it was done on the directions of US President Donald Trump.

"What does Donald Trump have to do with it?" he asked.

Raut alleged that the understanding between the two countries was reached when a Pakistani missile headed to Delhi was struck down in Haryana, and added that Gujarat could also be targeted. The betrayal took place to save some industrialists in Gujarat, he claimed.

"Under what authority was Trump mediating since Operation Sindoor is yet to get over. India is a sovereign country with a population of 140 crore. Trump directs and we agree to a ceasefire under what terms and conditions? What has India got?" Raut said.

He said India's image was maligned due to this.

"There should be an all-party meeting to deliberate under what terms and conditions was the ceasefire agreed upon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remain present," he said.

Raut asked the necessity behind agreeing to the ceasefire as there was an opportunity to teach Pakistan a permanent lesson and when the spirits of the armed forces were high.

"But the political leadership in the country suddenly fumbled and demoralised the armed forces. There was no need to withdraw at this stage. When we reached a decisive point, this kind of a decision was taken to benefit someone," Raut alleged.

The Rajya Sabha member said China and Turkey backed Pakistan. The government should declare which countries back India. Not a single nation backed India. Whose failure is it, Raut asked.

"Where are the terrorists (involved in the Pahalgam attack)? Till the terrorists are killed, Operation Sindoor is incomplete. BJP should seek PM Modi's resignation. He has betrayed the country," Raut added.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war.

Barely hours after this development first announced by US President Donald Trump who claimed that the two countries have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US mediation, Jammu and Kashmir was shaken by a series of drone sightings in the night followed by explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.