Raut rejects Speaker Birla’s LS claim, calls it laughable

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday dismissed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s claim about having inputs that Congress MPs might move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat in the House and do “some unexpected act”, dubbing it “laughable”.

Talking to reporters, Raut also hit out at the Centre and said the country is in danger because of the current dispensation. The country has become a “slave” because of the Indo-US trade deal, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will cut the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump had said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had said he was delighted that “Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent”.

On Wednesday, Birla said he had “concrete information” that many Congress members might move towards PM Modi’s seat and carry out “some unexpected act” as a result of which he had requested him not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

As the Lower House reassembled at 3 PM after three adjournments, Birla said if this incident had taken place, then this would have left the democratic traditions of the country in “shreds”.

“We are in Parliament before Modi and are aware of its rules. The Congress made the biggest sacrifices in the freedom struggle and gave birth to Parliament. If anyone says there is danger to Modi in Parliament, then it is rubbish,” Raut said.

The Congress party lost former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in terror attacks. Despite being aware of the danger, they went among people and were attacked.

“It is laughable to say that MPs entering the Well of the House has resulted in a threat to the prime minister,” he said.

"This is a cowardly government," he added.