Raut residence recce: 4 staffers of telecom services firm interrogated, released after verification

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Police interrogated four persons in connection with suspected recce outside Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow here and later released them after verifying that they were employees of a telecom network services company, an official said on Saturday.

The men were employees of Insta ICT Solution, a telecom network services company, and were testing the network in the area on Saturday, the official said.

He said four men were interrogated and later released after the police verified their roles and designation with the company.

On Saturday, two men on a motorcycle were seen outside the Sena (UBT) leader's bungalow 'Maitri' in the Bhandup area around 9.30 am.

Finding it suspicious, some people waiting outside the bungalow alerted Raut's younger brother, MLA Sunil Raut.

Two men came on a two-wheeler, stopped outside the bungalow for some time and left the place, police had said.

A team from Kanjurmarg police station soon reached the spot and launched a probe. PTI ZA ARU