Raut slams Fadnavis, alleges law and order collapse in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government on Saturday over the recent crimes against women, accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not paying attention to the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that there was no fear of the law left in the state and alleged that the Home Department, headed by Fadnavis, was functioning in an "insensitive manner".

The Rajya Sabha MP's remarks have come in the wake of the suicide of a woman doctor in Satara and the murder of a 24-year-old woman by her ex-boyfriend in Mumbai.

"Devendra Fadnavis has not paid attention to the law and order situation or women's safety in the state. His focus is on doing politics with the Opposition and using the police machinery against them," he said.

A woman doctor working at a government hospital in Satara district committed suicide on Thursday, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment by a techie.

In another incident on Friday, a 24-year-old man chased and fatally stabbed his former girlfriend on the road and committed suicide by slitting his own throat in central Mumbai.

Raut claimed that such cases were becoming a frequent occurrence, and the Home Department is functioning in "an insensitive way".

"The Home Department resorts to keeping the Opposition leaders under surveillance, tapping their phones and deploying police personnel behind them. If the police are made to work as servants of the party, such incidents (violence against will keep taking place," he said.

This is the situation despite the state having a woman Director General of Police, he said, referring to DGP Rashmi Shukla.

The Home Department is "lying motionless like a python", with the government having no control over the administration, Raut further claimed. PTI PR ARU