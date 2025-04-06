Raut slams Raj Thackeray over U-turn on Marathi language agitation

Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his decision to halt the agitation to enforce the use of Marathi in banks and other establishments.

He also said the targeting of lower-rung staffers over Marathi was pointless.

At his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had reiterated his party’s stand of making Marathi mandatory for official purposes, warning that those who do not speak the language deliberately would be “slapped”.

While MNS workers subsequently kicked up a ruckus at a few bank branches and other establishments, Thackeray on Saturday asked them to stop the agitation. He said it had shown the consequences of not following the Reserve Bank of India norms on use of local language.

“Raj Thackeray has followed the tradition of his politics. My best wishes are with him,” Raut told reporters about the U-turn by the MNS.

He also criticised the manhandling of some bank employees by MNS activists.

“What will happen by beating a peon or a watchman? Do they decide the policies,” he asked.

On Thursday, MNS members had secured an assurance from the manager of a private bank in Thane to install Marathi signage at their branch, and removed an English board.

“We made a movie on Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. In it, we have shown whom to beat. We did not beat a peon but the chairman of Air India.

It had the desired effect, and the route to recruitment for Marathi youths in Air India and other national institutions was cleared,” Raut said. PTI COR NR