Raut writes to CM, alleges `limitless corruption' in Maharashtra health department

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that there was rampant corruption in the Maharashtra government's health department.

Among other things, money was being taken from private hospitals for empanelment under the state government's health insurance scheme, he claimed in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who belongs to the rival Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said he will respond to every allegation.

“There is limitless corruption in the state health department and officers have been appointed to collect (bribe) money,” Raut told reporters in Delhi.

Private hospitals are charged Rs 1 lakh per bed for including them in the panel of hospitals under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule health insurance scheme, the Rajya Sabha member alleged in the letter to Shinde. At least 12 junior-level doctors have been illegally appointed as civil surgeons and the civil surgeons in Washim and Buldhana districts were not from the required cadre, he said.

Fourteen candidates have been selected for the posts of deputy director through the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission but money is being demanded for giving them postings, Raut's letter said.

Health minister Sawant told reporters that he had read the letter. "I will hold a press conference tomorrow and respond to every allegation," he said. PTI PR KRK