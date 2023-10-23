‘Ravana’ tells motorists to follow traffic rules in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two-wheeler riders were stopped Monday on Gurugram roads by “Ravana”, who asked them to wear a helmet – reminding them that unlike his ten heads, they had just one.

Advertisment

A day before Dussehra, Gurugram Traffic Police conducted a unique awareness campaign in which a man dressed as Ravana took to the streets of Gurugram and advised motorists on road safety, officials said.

According to police, the campaign was kicked off by DCP (traffic) Virender Vij and ACP (traffic) Sukhbir Singh at 1 pm on Monday from MDI chowk and held in various parts of the city. Road safety officers (RSO) and traffic staff also joined the campaign, they said.

Police said the festival of Dussehra is celebrated to observe Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana. Keeping the soul of the festival intact, it was the perfect time to eliminate the “evil within”, they said.

Advertisment

Under the initiative, people who violated traffic rules were stopped by “Ravana” who gave them a lesson on road safety. Urging people to wear helmets while riding on two-wheelers, “Ravana” said that while he had 10 heads, people only had one.

“Road safety has become a social evil in today's time. One person is killed every four minutes in accidents, and we really need to overcome this social evil," said DCP Vij.

"As the essence of this festival is the victory of good over evil, we wanted people to remove the bad fate of not following traffic rules on this Dussehra. Take a pledge that they will follow all the traffic rules under any circumstance, and mark a victory on this social evil as well on this Dussehra,” he said.