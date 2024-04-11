Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Misa Bharti for ‘jail’ remark against PM

Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday lambasted RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, for allegedly commenting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be “in jail” if the NDA was voted out of power from the Center.

She was heard making such a comment in a purported video that has gone viral.

The BJP leader warned her against making such “irresponsible and shameful” comments and reminded her of corruption cases in which she and her family members are accused.

“Such statements are highly condemnable. The post of Prime Minister is highly respected. Nothing is hidden from the country. Her (Bharti’s) father has been convicted in the fodder scam. Her family is neck-deep in corruption. She should stop daydreaming,” said Prasad, a former union minister.

Everything will be clear on June 4 when results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared and the RJD will face a humiliating defeat," Prasad told PTI.

“I am still a lawyer in the CBI probe against Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam… She (Bharti) herself, her mother and her brother are accused in the land-for-job scam. They (RJD leaders) are afraid of the outcome of the polls and that is why she has made such a statement,” said Prasad.

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan claimed that Bharti’s comment against the prime minister exposed the RJD’s vendetta politics.

“People know RJD leaders are involved in corruption,” Paswan told reporters.

During a recent public meeting in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, from where she is contesting as the RJD nominee, Bharti attacked the central government and stated that if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be arrested.

In the video, she was heard saying: “We are talking about farmers and the implementation of MSP and the PM sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he addresses rallies in Bihar. If the people of this country give the INDIA alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, all will be behind bars.” PTI PKD NN