Ravi Shankar Prasad to head Lok Sabha's privileges committee

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was on Tuesday nominated as the chairperson of the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has named 14 other MPs as members of the panel, a notification said.

This is the first time that the privileges committee has been formed in the 18th Lok Sabha, which was constituted in 2024.

The other members of the committee are Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP), Tariq Anwar, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari (all Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Jagdambika Pal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jagadish Shettar (all BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)and Dharmendra Yadav (SP).

However, Manickam Tagore said he could not attend the Committee meeting as he was suspended.

"I am suspended. I can't attend the Committee meeting," Tagore said on X.

Tagore and seven other opposition members were suspended for the entire Budget session for unruly behaviour last month. The second phase of the session will begin on March 9 and conclude on April 2.

The role of the panel is to examine every question involving breach of privilege of the House or of the members of any committee referred to it by the House or by the Speaker.

It determines with reference to the facts of each case whether a breach of privilege is involved and makes suitable recommendations in its report.