Ravi was constant reminder of BJP's intentions with TN: DMK MP

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) DMK MP P Wilson on Friday said Tamil Nadu's outgoing Governor R N Ravi was a constant reminder of the BJP's intentions with the state and alleged that the Constitution becomes a casualty wherever he was appointed to the gubernatorial post.

The senior advocate made those comments on Friday, responding to late-night development on March 5, in which President Droupadi Murmu appointed Ravi to be the Governor of West Bengal.

In a sarcastic note, further, he said, "I am sad on two counts-firstly that DMK is losing a star campaigner in the upcoming elections. R N Ravi was a constant reminder of the BJP's intentions with Tamil Nadu," Wilson, a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

In a social media post, he said, "Secondly, I am sad for the people of West Bengal and my good friends at the All India Trinamool Congress." "Wherever he (R N Ravi) goes, the casualty is the Constitution, federal structure and parliamentary democracy," he wrote.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed West Bengal Governor and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named new Bihar Governor as part of major appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday night, May 5) Thursday night.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.