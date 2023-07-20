Ravi water level rises, pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through Kartarpur corridor halted

Chandigarh/Gurdaspur, Jul 20 (PTI) The pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended for three days from Thursday due to rising water level in the Ravi river, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of the pilgrims in mind, said Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

The Kartarpur corridor links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The devotees who came to offer prayers at the historic gurdwara on Thursday were stopped by the authorities from travelling to the Sikh shrine.

Advertisment

The Ravi's level rose after 2.60 lakh cusecs of water was released in the Ujh river in Jammu on Wednesday.

Water from the Pakistani side also flowed in near the corridor and the earthen embankment on Thursday morning. The road that connects the Indian side of the corridor with the Pakistani side was inundated, Aggarwal said.

He said they are collecting information on how the water flowed in from the Pakistani side.

Advertisment

Aggarwal, however, said the waterlogging does not pose any threat to the corridor, earthen embankment or 'Darshan Asthal'.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and the pilgrimage will resume once the water level in the river recedes, he said.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI CHS SUN SZM