Ravinder Indraj Singh: BJP's Dalit face in Rekha Gupta's Delhi Cabinet

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) First-time MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, who took oath as Cabinet minister in the newly formed Rekha Gupta government in Delhi on Thursday, has been an active member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha.

Singh is the Dalit face in the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Cabinet.

A prominent Dalit leader in the Delhi BJP, Singh (50) has completed his higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL).

He defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Jai Bhagwan Upkar from the Bawana (SC reserved) seat by more than 31,000 votes.

Singh has been associated with the party's SC Morcha and has played a key role in mobilising support for the party in North Delhi.

His political journey is deeply rooted in Bawana, a constituency he now represents in the Delhi Assembly.

Singh's father, Indraj Singh, had also served as an MLA from the Narela constituency.

According to his election affidavit, he has assets worth over Rs 7 crore, with no criminal cases registered against him.

Besides Ravinder Indraj Singh, five other leaders -- Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh -- were inducted into the Cabinet on Thursday. PTI NSM BUN KSS KSS