Ravinder Indraj Singh says new Delhi govt will focus on development of rural areas

New Delhi: Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, who has been inducted into the newly formed Delhi Cabinet, on Friday said he would prioritise the development of rural areas as a minister.

Singh who got the social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections departments in the Delhi government said he understands the challenges ahead. "Having lived here, I know the issues firsthand. Development will be prioritised," he said.

Singh assured that rural areas, which played a crucial role in his election win, would see significant progress.

"I consider the votes I received as a blessing from the people and I will ensure that development reaches every corner," he added.

The minister said despite losing the last elections, he stayed connected to the people. This led to a huge victory in the Bawana assembly seat with the second-biggest vote margin. he said.

"I thank the leadership for trusting me and making me a minister. I also extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and state president Virendra Sachdeva for their faith in me," Singh said.