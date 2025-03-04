Ravinder Indraj Singh takes charge as Delhi's Social Welfare Minister

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh assumed office at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, emphasising the effective implementation of welfare schemes initiated by the governments to benefit Dalits and marginalised communities.

Marking the beginning of his tenure with reverence, the minister offered floral tributes to the statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Buddha.

"We will ensure that all welfare schemes launched by the Central and State governments are effectively implemented to uplift Dalits and marginalised people," Singh said.

He reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of supporting the Dalit, underprivileged communities, and weaker sections of society.

Singh highlighted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as an inspiration for all and stressed that the Delhi government would follow the Central government's path in advancing Ambedkar's ideology and legacy.

He also said that in its very first Cabinet meeting, the Delhi government fulfilled its promise by announcing the Ayushman scheme to provide free medical treatment for the poor and underprivileged.

On this occasion, Minister for Law, Justice, and Labour, Kapil Mishra, also paid floral tributes to Lord Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, reiterating the commitment to uplifting Dalit and underprivileged communities.

On February 20, Indraj received Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative and Election portfolios.

He defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Jai Bhagwan Upkar from the Bawana (SC reserved) seat by more than 31,000 votes.