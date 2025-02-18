Ravindra Natya Mandir to reopen on February 28

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Ravindra Natya Mandir auditorium and P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, a hub for artists and theatre enthusiasts in the city, is set to reopen here on February 28 following extensive renovations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will attend the reopening function, an official said.

The new emblem of the academy will also be unveiled on this occasion.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said the reopening will usher in a "new dawn" for Maharashtra's thriving theatre and arts community.

Since its inception, the academy has nurtured generations of artists and art enthusiasts and will continue to nurture talent, he said in a statement.

The revamped Ravindra Natya Mandir has advanced sound systems, refined interiors, two revamped small theatres, five exhibition halls, 15 rehearsal rooms for artists, a grand open-air stage and studios for virtual filming, sound recording, dubbing and sound mixing, the minister said.

The academy will soon also launch 20 certificate and diploma courses in various art forms, he said.