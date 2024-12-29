Ravindra Telang appointed new chief secretary of Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 28 (PTI) IAS officer Ravindra Telang was named the new chief secretary of Sikkim, officials said.

He will replace VB Pathak who will retire from service on December 31, they said.

Telang, an officer of the 1995 batch, was the additional chief secretary in charge of the Education Department in his last assignment. He was appointed to the post in 2022.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Telang on his appointment as the chief secretary.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Ravindra Telang, IAS, on his well-deserved promotion as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim," he said in a social media post.

"This remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication, expertise, perseverance, and resolute commitment to the ideals of public service," Tamang said, adding that he was confident Sikkim will scale greater heights of progress, prosperity, and innovation under Telang's watch.

The CM also thanked outgoing Chief Secretary Pathak for his contributions to the welfare of the people during his tenure. PTI KDK SOM