RAW Chief Parag Jain given additional charge of Secretary (Security)

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Chief Parag Jain on Wednesday was given additional charge of the Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Jain, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, took charge of India's external intelligence agency on July 1 for a two-year tenure.

"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat to Shri Parag Jain, IPS (PB:89), Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) under Cabinet Secretariat with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said.

Jain is known as one of the brains behind the meticulous planning of 'Operation Sindoor' under which the Indian Armed Forces carried out attacks on terror camps and military installations in Pakistan. PTI ACB MPL MPL