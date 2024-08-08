Raw materials used to illegally make veterinary medicines seized; 5 booked

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A stock of raw materials of Rs 12.4 lakh used to illegally manufacture veterinary medicinal products has been found at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered in this connection against five persons, including the factory owner, they said.

Following a tip, the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel raided the unit located at Roshan Baug-Faizan Compound in Bhiwandi town on Monday, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

They seized a stock of raw materials including chemicals and other items valued at Rs 12.4 lakh, he said.

Since the last five months, the accused were manufacturing the products illegally without possessing a permit or having any formal training for the production of medicines, the official said.

A case was registered under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against the factory owner and four others who helped in the supply of raw materials and the sale and distribution of the medicines, the police added. PTI COR GK