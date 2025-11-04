Ray films' fictional characters Goopy and Bagha spreading SIR awareness in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Goopy and Bagha, fictional characters immortalised by Satyajit Ray in his films, have returned, this time not to embark on any adventure, but to dispel fears surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

Goopy the singer and Bagha the drummer featured in a series of Bengali fantasy adventure comedy films. The characters were based on a story by Satyajit Ray's grandfather, Upendrakishore Ray.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has turned to the beloved pair to spread awareness about the SIR. In a newly launched social media campaign, popular actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Sujan Mukhopadhyay and Biswanath Basu stepped into the roles of the king of the fictional kingdom of Shundi, Goopy and Bagha, respectively, in a witty and musical short film inspired by Ray's 1969 classic film 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne'.

Launched on Monday, the short video posted on the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s Facebook page features the duo singing in the court of the king of Shundi, while explaining the SIR process in simple and rhythmic words.

The pair croon their way through the rules of the SIR process, explaining how voters need not panic if their names do not match the 2002 list, and reminding them to submit forms before the December 4 deadline.

"Every voter has to fill up the form and then submit it either manually or digitally. The last date of submission of forms is December 4," says Goopy cheerfully, as Bagha beats his drum.

With social media now the new court of public opinion, the Commission is banking on humour and nostalgia to fight misinformation.

There are three films in the Goopy-Bagha series, the first two of which - 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' and 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' (1980) - were directed by Ray, while the third one, 'Goopy Bagha Phre Elo' (1992) was made by his son Sandip Ray, though the story was written by his father.

The campaign featuring the two iconic characters comes amid political heat over the SIR. The BJP has declared that no "foreign voter" will remain on the rolls, while the TMC has accused the exercise of being a "silent NRC" meant to disenfranchise citizens.

The Left, meanwhile, alleges that the ruling party has stuffed voter lists with "fake names" and wants genuine voters to be protected.

The EC's choice of Goopy and Bagha, embodiments of innocence, reason, and rural wit, seems deliberate. Just as Ray used fantasy to expose power and paranoia, the poll panel appears to be using folklore to soothe a jittery electorate. PTI PNT NN