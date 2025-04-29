Rayalaseema Express passengers’ valuables snatched through window near Gooty station in Andhra

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A gang of around five robbers snatched valuables from passengers of Rayalaseema Express by reaching through the windows when the train stopped at around 1 am at Gooty railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

They added that the robbers targeted four sleeper class coaches -- S2, S3, S4 and S5 -- between 1.15 am and 1.27 am. They snatched whatever valuables they got their hands on while some of the passengers were sleeping.

Divisional Railway Manager of Guntakal told PTI, "Rayalaseema Express left Guntakal at 12.50 am. While it was heading towards Tirupati, it had to stop at the home signal (outer signal) of Gooty at 1.15 am because all the lines of the station were occupied." He added, "A group of around five robbers reached out through the windows and snatched several passengers' valuables. When the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel received the information, they rushed to the spot, which was about two kilometres away from the station." Officials said a thorough search was conducted in the surrounding areas, including the bus station, railway station and approach roads.

"Suspicious individuals were questioned at hotels along the highway," a railway official said.

RPF officials, who were patrolling inside the train, said that after departing from Guntakal, they initially checked the sleeper coaches near the rear end and then moved towards the front portion of the train.

"During this time, the train stopped at the home signal of Gooty due to a danger aspect. Upon returning from the AC coaches, the on-duty TTE (travelling ticket examiner) informed them about the snatching incidents," another official said.

He added, "Interaction with passengers revealed seven snatching incidents from four coaches. The exact number of offenders is yet to be found out. The quantum of stolen items is also yet to be ascertained." The divisional railway manager said that a few years ago, similar robber gangs were active in the area but they disappeared after a strict enforcement of the law and order.

"This is the first such incident after a very long time. All measures are being taken to nab the robbers," he added. PTI JP JP RUK RUK