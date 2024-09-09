Rayareddy says he is front runner from Lingayat community for CM's post in K'taka

Koppal (Karnataka), Sep 9 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA from Yelburga, Basavaraj Rayrareddy, on Monday joined the list of party leaders weighing in for the chief minister's post in the event of leadership change in Karnataka, while maintaining that the incumbent CM Siddaramaiah will continue in the position.

Rayrareddy, who is Siddaramaiah's financial adviser, said he is the front runner if the party considers a Lingayat leader from the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

As Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, Congress leaders seem to be preparing for a race to become CM, in case of leadership change in the state.

"The chief minister post is not vacant and so there is no need for anyone to desire it. There is nothing wrong in what R V Deshpande (senior MLA) has said. He has said that he is senior and if Siddaramaiah makes him the CM, he will become. Similarly, there is nothing wrong in Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil (both ministers) desiring to become CM. Anyone can become the state's CM," Rayareddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I'm also there, why shouldn't I become (CM)? Like M B Patil and Shivanand Pati, I belong to the Lingayat community. I'm taking the caste name as they have taken. Among Lingayat MLAs now, B R Patil and I are seniors. He became MLA first in 1983 and I in 1985, but I got elected the most number of times." "I have been elected the highest number of times from Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka) region. If our party selects community wise and wants to give it to the Lingayat community or want to select among seniors, there is nothing wrong in choosing me. I have said this earlier too, I'm not embarrassed to say it," he added.

Similarly, there are a lot of seniors among the Vokkaliga community too, like T B Jayachandra, and D K Shivakumar, Rayareddy said, adding, Shivakumar is in fact the front runner.

"What I'm saying is: if the Hyderabad-Karnataka region is considered for CM post, I'm the front runner among the Lingayat community, there is nothing wrong me desiring it. But I say that Siddarmaiah should continue for another three-and-half years," he said.

Asked if he will make any efforts to become CM, Rayareddy said, the legislature party, the party and its leadership have to decide.

"Also our leader Siddaramaiah should bless and tell me, Rayareddy, take it up. You never know who will become what, and when...." he said.

While, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of senior ministers like Home Minister G Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.

A verbal duel of sorts has erupted between two senior ministers -- M B Patil and Shivanand Patil -- for the last two days, about seniority as the yardstick to become the chief minister.

Senior Congress MLA and Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson R V Deshpande too had recently expressed his wish to become the chief minister.

The Karnataka High Court will resume on September 12, hearing on Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case.

The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of activists Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order. PTI KSU RS KH