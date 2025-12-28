Raza Academy condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Jalna, Dec 28 (PTI) Islamic organisation Raza Academy has condemned the Bangladesh government for its alleged failure to curb violence against the Hindu minority in the country, and suggested that India should cut diplomatic relations with its neighbour if necessary.

Mohammed Saeed Noori, president of the Mumbai-based Raza Academy, told reporters in Jalna on Sunday that incidents of lynching and mob attacks on religious communities in Bangladesh are highly condemnable.

He demanded that the Indian government take a tough stand at the diplomatic level and, if necessary, consider severing bilateral ties with Bangladesh if it fails to protect minorities.

Noori, who is also the vice president of All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, said that Raza Academy, along with members of the Muslim community, would hold protests at the Bangladesh Embassy, demanding immediate steps to ensure the safety and protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

“Protecting minorities is the duty of every nation,” he said, adding that "silence in the face of such violence amounts to complicity".

Noori was in Jalna to attend the 748th annual ‘urs’ of Sufi saint Ser Sawar. He said Sufi saints’ teachings promote love, brotherhood, and peace, and emphasise equality among all human beings. “Killing one human being is considered equivalent to killing the whole of humanity,” he said. PTI COR NR