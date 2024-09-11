Raza’s painting worth Rs 2.5 cr stolen from warehouse

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) A painting by Sayed Haider Raza, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was stolen from a warehouse in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

An official of the MRA Marg police station, where an FIR has been registered in this connection, said the painting, named Prakriti (Nature), made by the celebrated painter in 1992, was stolen from the Guru Auction House Private Limited's warehouse.

“We have formed a team to recover the painting,” the official said. “We are trying to identify the culprit through CCTV footage,” he added.

Raza’s acrylic artwork was kept in the warehouse during the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

Raza, who lived and worked in France for most of his career, died in 2016 at 94.