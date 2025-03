New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on microblogging site X.

"Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

Malhotra took charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India on December 11 last year. PTI AKV AKV ANU RUK RUK