RBI prepares booklets in Santali language to create financial awareness among tribals

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) To create financial literacy awareness among the tribal population, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Odisha office has prepared five specific booklets in Santali (Ol Chik) language, an official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi released the booklets at Bali Jatra in Cuttack on Friday.

The booklets were prepared to commemorate 90 years of RBI's operation in the country, the official said, adding that the central bank had also recently organised a series of events like quiz competition among students.

"Continuing with the efforts towards financial education, the RBI, Bhubaneswar has taken the initiative of translating and printing the five useful target specific booklets in Santali (Ol Chiki script) language for distribution among the people of Santali speaking community," a senior official said.

The RBI has prepared the booklets for school children, farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups and senior citizens with the aim to create awareness about financial products and services, good financial practices, going digital and consumer protection, he said.

The booklets will also be distributed in other states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura where a sizeable Santali-speaking population live, he said. PTI AAM RG