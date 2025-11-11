'RDX' call triggers panic in Delhi's Bhogal

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A call about the presence of "RDX" in a car in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Tuesday triggered panic in the area, police said.

However, it later turned out to be a false alarm.

A local made a police call after noticing a car with a Jammu and Kashmir number plate parked in the area around 6 am, an officer said.

A police team was dispatched to the area and checked the car, but found only carpets in sacks inside, the officer said.

"The owner of the vehicle has been identified and verified. No explosive material was found. The situation is normal," he said.

While it happened, the area remained in a state of commotion.

The car was allowed to leave after verification of the driver's credentials, police said. PTI SSJ VN VN